Coach Lorne Barron (back from left), Cole Schalles, Taryn Hinsche, Brityn Hinsche, Ty Waterhouse, Kyle Hubner, coach Al Campsall, Isaac Bedford (front from left), Kylie Sharman and Emersyn Sanford.

Youth archers finish top five in B.C. at JOP Championships; Cariboo Archers shine at Quesnel 3D shoot

The next event coming up for the JOP is the Canadian Regional Target Championships on March 3

Junior Olympic Archers from Williams Lake were on point recently competing in the BC Archery Association Junior Olympian Championships.

Held indoors at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Clubhouse on Bond Lake Road, Cariboo Archers finished top five in the province squaring off against 169 other youth archers from throughout B.C. in various categories.

Coaches Lorne Barron, Ed Oliver and Al Campsall joined JOP Archers Camilla Hilbert-Torres, Keiva Peterson, Payton Destree, Kendra Antoniuk, Alexis McComber, Cole Schalles, Taryn Hinsche, Brityn Hinsche, Ty Waterhouse, Kyle Hubner, Isaac Bedford, Kylie Sharman and Emersyn Sanford at the competition.

READ MORE: Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Six adults and one youth competitor with the Cariboo Archers, meanwhile, headed north this past weekend for the Quesnel River Archers 3D Shoot.

In all, seven Cariboo Archers joined over 120 archers at the competition.

Results were as follows:

• Jessie Mobbs – Ladies Longbow – first

• Alexis McComber – Youth Compound – first

• Melanie McComber – Ladies Instinctive – sixth

• Ruth Hendren – Ladies Compound – sixth

• Fred Streleoff – Men Instinctive – first

• Dan Mobbs – Men Instinctive – second

• Al Campsall – Masters Compound – first

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers reach podium at Canadian nationals

In addition, Jessie, Dan, Fred and Al each hit what is, in archery, called the money spot (tiny dots out to our near maximum range) to win cash.

The next big event coming up for the JOP archers in Williams Lake is the Canadian Regional Target Championships on March 3.

Quesnel is hosting the shoot, which will feature the top target archers from across Canada where numerous venues will be utilized throughout the country, then scores will be sent to Ottawa for final results.


Photos submitted Coaches Lorne Barron (from left), Al Campsall, Ed Oliver, and Junior Olympic Program archers Camilla Hilbert-Torres, Keiva Peterson, Payton Destree, Kendra Antoniuk and Alexis McComber.

