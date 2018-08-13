Cariboo Archers reach podium at Canadian nationals

A group of Cariboo Archers: Fred Streleoff (from left), Joelle Thurow, Jessie Mobbs (back), Dan Mobbs, Al Campsall, Ty Thurow and Bob Thurow all medalled last week at the Canadian Archery Nationals in Truro, Nova Scotia. (Photos submitted)

Cariboo Archers had their eagle eyes dialed in last week at the Canadian Archery Championships in Truro, Nova Scotia Aug. 3-12.

Competing as members of the BC Team, Fred Streleoff, Dan Mobbs, Ernie Schmid, Jessie Mobbs, Joelle Thurow, Ty Thurow, Bob Thurow and Al Campsall each put forward some incredible performances.

Leading the pack were Ty and Streleoff.

Both not only won their divisions, but also won their respective grand prix.

The grand prix takes the top eight scores from each of the 30-yard white peg maximum, the 40-yard green peg maximum and the 50-yard red peg maximum.

In his shoot off, Ty beat all the top men from the green peg, while Streleoff did the same from the white peg.

Other results from the Cariboo Archers in 3D archery are as follows:

Streleoff nabbed a gold medal, Dan picked up a silver, and Schmid was fifth in the instinctive men’s recurve division.

Joelle shot to a gold medal in the pre-cub compound class, while brother T was also first in the cadet compound category. Their dad, Bob, was 10th in the men’s fixed pins division.

Jessie, meanwhile, shot to a gold in the women’s longbow category, while Campsall finished with a silver medal in the master 50 men’s class.

In field competition, Joelle finished with a silver medal in the cub compound category, Ty picked up a bronze in the cadet compound class, bob finished with a bronze in men’s compound fix pin and Campsall hauled in a silver medal in the masters 50 compound division.

“Of the eight BC Team members and four alternates, 11 reached the podium,” Campsall said of the feat.

Now, numerous B.C. archers have thrown their hat in the ring to qualify for Team Canada and a chance to compete at the 2019 World 3D Archery Championships being held in Lac La Biche, Alta. in September of 2019.

“Each athlete’s cumulative scores from this 2018 nationals and the 2019 nationals will be used to determine which three archers will represent Canada in the four different categories for both men and women,” Campsall said.

After nationals in Truro, the following are the Canadian standings for Cariboo Archers:

• Women’s Longbow: Jessie Mobbs (first)

• Men’s Instinctive: Fred Streleoff (first), Dan Mobbs (second), Ernie Schmid (fifth)

• Men’s Compound: Al Campsall (first)

 

B.C.’s field archery national medalists: Bob Thurow (from left), Ty Thurow, Joelle Thurow, Al Campsall and Emma Chylinski.

Cariboo Archer Bob Thurow (right) shoots his first field competition at the Canadian Archery Championships in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The group of BC participants in the 3D competition at the Canadian Archery Championships.

