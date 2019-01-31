Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend

Cariboo Archers Ruth Hendren (from left), Isaac Bedford, Ty Thurow, Joelle Thurow, Emersyn Sanford, Kylie Sharman, Cole Schalles, Taryn Hinsche, Brityn Hinsche and Ty Waterhouse each earned medals at the Goldpan 1200 in Quesnel during the weekend. Missing from the photo are Dan Mobbs and Alexis McComber. (Darren Sanford photo)

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend at the Quesnel River Archers’ Goldpan 1200 Indoor Target Shoot.

Twelve Cariboo Archers, the majority who are Junior Olympic Program competitors, travelled north for the event, held over two days on Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27.

In the pre-cub compound division Emersyn Sanford sniped a first-place result.

Ty Waterhouse finished first in the boys’ cub compound class, while Joelle Thurow and Taryn Hinsche were first and second, respectively, in their girls’ cub compound division.

Kylie Sharman placed first, Brityn Hinsche finished second and Alexis McComber picked up third in the girls’ cadet compound division, with Ty Thurow finishing first and Isaac Bedford shooting to second in the boys’ cadet compound class.

Cole Schalles was second in junior compound, rounding out the youth division for archers.

In the adult shooting classes, Ruth Hendren shot to first in the masters women’s compound class, with Dan Mobbs also winning the masters men’s barebow division.



