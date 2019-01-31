Cariboo Archers Ruth Hendren (from left), Isaac Bedford, Ty Thurow, Joelle Thurow, Emersyn Sanford, Kylie Sharman, Cole Schalles, Taryn Hinsche, Brityn Hinsche and Ty Waterhouse each earned medals at the Goldpan 1200 in Quesnel during the weekend. Missing from the photo are Dan Mobbs and Alexis McComber. (Darren Sanford photo)

Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend at the Quesnel River Archers’ Goldpan 1200 Indoor Target Shoot.

Twelve Cariboo Archers, the majority who are Junior Olympic Program competitors, travelled north for the event, held over two days on Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27.

In the pre-cub compound division Emersyn Sanford sniped a first-place result.

Ty Waterhouse finished first in the boys’ cub compound class, while Joelle Thurow and Taryn Hinsche were first and second, respectively, in their girls’ cub compound division.

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers to host 2018 BC 3D Archery Championships

Kylie Sharman placed first, Brityn Hinsche finished second and Alexis McComber picked up third in the girls’ cadet compound division, with Ty Thurow finishing first and Isaac Bedford shooting to second in the boys’ cadet compound class.

Cole Schalles was second in junior compound, rounding out the youth division for archers.

In the adult shooting classes, Ruth Hendren shot to first in the masters women’s compound class, with Dan Mobbs also winning the masters men’s barebow division.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cariboo Archers Ty Thurow (from left), Kylie Sharman, Taryn Hinsche, Joelle Thurow and Cole Schalles line up to draw their bows. (Darren Sanford photo)

Previous story
Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Just Posted

Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend

Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

WLMHA novice tourney this weekend

Visiting teams include four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof.

On American soil

Cariboo ranchers arrive in preparation for Art of the Cowgirls all girls ranch rodeo

Cariboo-Chilcotin representatives attending first responders mental health conference in Richmond

Lac La Hache fire chief is on the steering committee

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Most Read