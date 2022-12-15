Williams Lake Stampeders down ‘Roos in Saturday night barn burner

Angelina Logan and Elias Harris were showing their team spirit as they cheered on the Stampeders at a home game on Dec. 10, 2022 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders’ goaltender Willie Sellars stops a shot from the Quesnel Kangaroos during a home game in Williams Lake on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Quesnel’s #17 Justin Fulton makes a quick stop to try for a shot on the Stamps’ net where Willie Sellars squares up and Everett Rasmussen tries to defend during a Stamps home game on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The ‘Roos Alessio Tomasetti is in the right spot for getting a shot past goaltender Willie Sellars during the game on Dec. 10, but he doesn’t manage to get it in net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Darcy Flaherty, #20, tries to stop the ‘Roos’ Ryan Keis from getting a shot off as Willie Sellars, #31, guards the net. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stamps players celebrate Zimmerman, #27, getting a shot past the Kangaroos goaltender to take the lead in the second period of the Dec. 10 game. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders hockey fans were treated to a great on-ice battle on Dec. 10 as the home team managed to beat out their rival Quesnel Kangaroos five to four.

By the end of the first period, the Stamps were down by two goals, with the ‘Roos’ Allessio Tomasetti, Chad Kimmie and Eli Jarvis all having gotten one past Stamps goaltender Willie Sellars.

But in the second period, the Stamps made a comeback, with Brendan Pigeon getting his second goal of the game at 18:36, assisted by Lane Wycotte and Kurtis Bond.

Then Cam Flinton fed the puck to Max Sanford to tie it up and Cole Zimmerman gave the Stamps the lead, assisted by Pigeon and Ethan Smid.

The ‘Roos answered back in the third when Ryan Reynolds sent one home with help from Ryan Kies, but the Stamps’ tipped it back in their favour when Brendan Pigeon once again scored with the help of Darcy Flaherty and Danny Merth.

Even with Brendan Pigeon’s hat trick and one assist, credit for the Stamps’ win still goes in large part to the net minding skills of Sellars, #31. Sellars faced nearly double the shots on goal as the ‘Roos’ goaltender Alex Wright, stopping all but four of the 42 shots against him while Stampeder offence managed 24 shots on the Kangaroos’ net.

The tension between the rival teams was palpable in places, but no real fights broke out, and Quesnel totaled six minutes in the penalty box while Williams Lake tallied 10.

Young fans even managed to get a glimpse of Santa, as he made a round through the crowd during the first period.

The Stampeders’ next home game will be on Dec. 30, 2022 for the Stampeder alumni game, where the team faces off against players of the past and then Jan. 7 the Kangaroos will be returning to face off against the Stamps to continue the rivalry.

