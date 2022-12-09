Cecil Grinder stands behind the bench as head coach at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during a a previous Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Cecil Grinder stands behind the bench as head coach at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during a a previous Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Cariboo Canucks hockey tournament back on home ice Dec. 16-18

Williams Lake hockey fans will be able to enjoy the First Nations hockey tournament once again

The Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament will return to Williams Lake ice Dec. 16, 17, 18, 2022.

A local hockey tournament tradition this will be the ninth annual, having been on pause for two years.

Originally started by Cecil Grinder, he said he looks forward to seeing players back on the ice in the lakecity.

“My daughter inspired me,” said Grinder of starting the tournament over a decade ago. His daughter Tamara Williams played ‘AAA’ in Prince George and she asked him “Dad, why don’t you start a tournament for the people?”

He did just that and despite the work involved, he doesn’t want to miss a thing and he looks forward to offering these opportunities to expand Indigenous sports.

“For me it’s just putting smiles on peoples faces, seeing people I don’t usually see that much come out and meeting new friends,” said Grinder.

The tournament will take place at the Cariboo Memorial Complex rinks, taking over both rinks for much of the three days.

Eight teams from across the province will face off in the competitive division, which has prize money up for grabs: $3,000 for the first place team, $2,000 for second, and $1,000 for third. One non-Indigenous player is allowed per team in the competitive, recreational and masters (40-plus) divisions, and the women’s division is open to non-Indigenous players.

The rec division has six teams, four of which are local, masters has four teams, three of which are local, and women’s division has four teams, two of which are local.

Puck drop on Friday will happen at around 1:45 p.m. and games will go until 10 p.m. Saturday, games will run all day from 6 a.m. until about 10 p.m. There will also be a ceremony on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. to recognize four people who have passed away who were players or supporters of the tournament in the past.

Sunday games will end and prizes will be given out around 2:30 p.m.

While in the past, there was a youth division as well, due to limited ice times, the youth division will not be included this year.

Read more: Williams Lake Stampeders riding high on winning streak

Read more: ‘Chance of a lifetime’; Quesnel minor hockey players meet budding superstar Connor Bedard


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Croatia shocks Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
Next story
Williams Lake Skating Club returns from Okanagan carrying medals and more

Just Posted

A map of the key points for cross-country skiers and snowshoers to familiarize themselves with some of the new entry points and traffic flow changes at Bull Mountain. (Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club image)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to open Dec. 10

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
OPINION: Sharing Cariboo roads, with walkers, trailers and winter conditions

Williams Lake Skating Club members Alyna Obexer, back row, from left, Kaelin Mackinnon, Emma Penner, Reagan West, Aubreigh Gentles, and Julia Bowman. Emiko Li, front row from left, Baylee Croswell, Taylor Mulvahill, Braidey Hinsche, Sunet Engelbrecht, and Chloe Frizzi. Missing from picture are Raya Kalin, and Camdyn Cochran. (Photo courtesy of Joanne Macnair)
Williams Lake Skating Club returns from Okanagan carrying medals and more

Cecil Grinder stands behind the bench as head coach at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during a a previous Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)
Cariboo Canucks hockey tournament back on home ice Dec. 16-18