A map of the key points for cross-country skiers and snowshoers to familiarize themselves with some of the new entry points and traffic flow changes at Bull Mountain. (Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club image)

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to open Dec. 10

Ski trails set to open tomorrow for an early start thanks to the weather

Williams Lake’s Cross Country Ski Club is ready for an early ski season thanks to the snow and cold temperatures so far this year.

The club has been busy working on a lot of changes to the facility at Bull Mountain, with a new day lodge underway, and lots of trail work in preparation for their donated groomer, but have still managed to prep the trails to open tomorrow (Dec. 10).

With construction still underway, the club will have volunteers letting people know how the pedestrian and traffic flow will work this year and they have a map to help orient people.

The club is also going to be holding a competition to challenge skiers to ski 10 times before Christmas. The event is called 10-BC and it is aimed at getting people out as well as highlighting the fact that if someone with a season’s pass skis 10 times before Christmas, then they essentially ski the rest of the season for free!

To participate, send emails with dates of your visits to Info@williamslakecrosscourntyskiclub.com. The club will be giving away club stickers for participants.

They also want to hear positive messages about the lodge progress and kudos to volunteer groomers.

