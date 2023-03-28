Williams Lake minor basketball association starting up this spring

A minor basketball association is starting up in Williams Lake this spring with the first season geared toward ages 11 to 14 for both girls and boys. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A minor basketball association is starting up in Williams Lake this spring for youth ages 11 to 14.

“We are preparing a local league that will have a boy’s division for ages 11 to 14 as well as a girl’s division for ages 11 to 14,” said Travis Nystoruk, one of the coaches working on the initiative. “Willie Hardemann, John Sheppard and myself want to grow basketball in this town. Basketball is what we know.”

Nystoruk said they are starting with one age group for now but intend to expand to younger age groups in the fall and winter months, mostly because gym space in Williams Lake is limited. By fall they hope to open it up to five to 14-year-olds.

“The community has great sport outlets already, but no basketball for as long as I have been living here.”

Practices will be for one hour on Mondays with games on Thursdays or Friday at the TRU gymnasium.

Registration has been extended until the week of April 10.

Anyone wanting to register is encouraged to contact lakecitybasketball@shaw.ca or visit the Williams Lake Basketball Association Facebook page.

The season will run until the end of June and is open for all skill levels.

“We want to make it fun as well as being about skill development,” Nystoruk said.

Registrations are coming in with both familiar faces and some new ones, however, Nystoruk hopes some more females will sign up.

While reffing during the secondary school basketball season he noticed there are many talented young girls playing, he added.

Secondary school coach John Sheppard has organized a fun exhibition tournament that will take place at Columneetza on Friday, March 31 and Saturday April 1 for Grade sevens and eights to wrap up the school basketball season and the public is encouraged to come and watch some games.

Additionally, Nystoruk is coaching a competitive travel team of U14 boys who will be travelling to tournaments in Kamloops, Merritt and Kelowna.

The team is separate from school and from the newly formed basketball association.

He said to keep an eye out for the summer basketball program that Hardemann ran last year at Nesika’s outdoor basketball court.

That program will be under the umbrella of the new minor basketball association, Nystoruk said.

READ MORE: Impromptu basketball camp in Williams Lake builds team skills on and off court

READ MORE: Cariboo junior basketball teams enjoy mini tournament in Williams Lake



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

basketballWilliams Lake