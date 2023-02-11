Cariboo junior basketball teams enjoy mini tournament in Williams Lake

Exuberant energy filled the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake gym Friday, Feb. 3 as local junior basketball girls hosted a play day with teams from 100 Mile House and Quesnel.

After the final game, which the Tribune attended, Williams Lake coach Frances McCoubrey said it was the first post-COVID Grade 8 and 9 mini tournament for basketball.

“We had Quesnel Junior School, Peter Skene Odgen and Columneetza here,” she said. “Both Quesnel and 100 Mile – their coaches are community members who are volunteering which is really lovely.”

McCoubrey said it was fun to see the players doing team sports again and being excited about it.

Rick Barker coaches PSO junior and senior basketball teams and said he was happy with his team’s efforts.

“There is always lots of room for improvement,” Barker said. “Hats off to the Williams Lake coach. The team has really improved since we played them on Jan. 22.”

Each team played two games, with Quesnel winning two and 100 Mile House one.

McCoubrey also expressed gratitude for referees Travis Nystoruk and Willie Hardeman.

“They didn’t charge us anything and Travis even sorted out a score clock and basketballs for us,” she said.

On Sunday McCoubrey and some other coaches held a skills session for local players at the Columneetza campus.

She said she hopes her team can head to a tournament in Quesnel at the beginning of March.

“We are hoping to keep building the team so that we have girls basketball teams from Grade 7 to 12.”

