Williams Lake sports fundraiser raises $7,000-plus for secondary school athletes

Funds raised will help seven different sports teams, Grade 8 through 12

Top runner, Mion Kinugasa, ran 176 lines (over 22kms) in the Williams Lake Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary on Jan. 22, 2023. He won the jersey prize from Cariboo Ski.

Williams Lake students raised over $7,000 at the Lake City Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary on Jan. 22, 2023.

All told, 47 athletes participated in the event, each running lines throughout the gymnasium. For every line that was run, contributors pledged certain dollar amounts.

The top runner, Mion Kinugasa, completed 176 sets of lines in three hours. With a line measuring 130 metres long, Kinugasa ran over 22 kms – slightly longer than a half marathon. He won a jersey prize from Cariboo Ski.

Grade 8 students Roman Aulakh and Nick Horduik were the second and third runner-ups, completing 103 and 101 sets, respectively.

The top coach runner was Coach Willie Hardeman (junior boys basketball), who narrowly defeated Coach John Sheppard (Grade 7 boys basketball), running 67 lines.

Heather Cherrise won a $100 gift card from Caribou Ski. Individuals who donated to the event were all entered into the draw.

Coach Travis Nystoruk (Grade 8 boys basketball) organized the fundraiser and said it was filled with families, friends, athletes and faculty members all cheering the runners along. The event ended with a bunch of tired but proud students.

A big thank you to Lake City Performance, the top contributor, who supported 12 different athletes for the event.

The funds raised will help seven different sports teams, Grades 8 through 12, with expenses related to upcoming games and tournaments.

Next up the Lakecity Falcons (Senior Boys) Basketball team will travel to 100 Mile House for the 2023 South Cariboo Winter Classic on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, hosted by Peter Skene Ogden.

The Falcon Junior Boys will go to zones in Quesnel Feb. 9 through 11.

The Grade 8 Falcons Boys will travel to Vanderhoof Feb. 17 and 18 for zones.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Students Nathan (Orange), Farhan (Black) and Mion (Blue) run sets of lines at the Run-to-play fundraiser at Lake City Secondary School on Jan. 22, 2023.

Hayder Braithwaite (Black) and Axel Campbell (White) run sets of lines at the Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary School on Jan. 22, 2023.

Jesse Wilson Taylor runs sets of lines at the Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary School on Jan. 22, 2023.

Mion Kinugasa runs sets of lines at the Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary School on Jan. 22, 2023. Kinugasa was the top runner, running 176 sets of lines.

Nathan Del Rosario runs sets of lines at the Run-to-play fundraiser held at Lake City Secondary School on Jan. 22, 2023