Impromptu basketball camp in Williams Lake builds team skills on and off court

Young basketball players were putting skills to work after doing morning drills at an impromptu basketball camp in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Blaire Camille drives in with the ball for a basket, while Rheydon Alphonse moves in on defence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Willie Hardeman, back centre, is surrounded by the students who came out for his last day of an impromptu basketball camp at the Nesika Elementary basketball courts. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Willie Hardeman, far right, plays a basketball game with some of his coaching students after finishing the last day of an impromptu basketball camp in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

When Mike Taylor approached basketball coach Willie Hardeman to do some summer basketball coaching with his son Jesse Wilson-Taylor, he had no idea what it would turn into.

“It just kind of snowballed really quick,” explained Taylor, of how Hardeman started out the week on Monday coaching Jesse and his friend Shan, but ended the week working with over 20 young basketball players and Taylor pitching in to help.

Taylor said after a Facebook post told other parents about the impromptu basketball coaching camp Hardeman was doing, the next day there were 16 players — and the day after that, 24.

He was happy to see so many young people coming out and doing something active.

“I don’t know what the kids are doing who aren’t here,” wondered Taylor, who said some parents recounted to him how excited their children were to come to the camp when they heard about it.

Taylor said the camp addresses a need to give different options for youth.

It was four days of hands-on skills coaching each morning, but Hardeman says it is about much more than playing ball for him.

“This place is known for hockey, and other things,” explained Hardeman of Williams Lake, but he knows there are young athletes out there who aren’t as into hockey, or who are good kids and want to find somewhere they can belong or be part of a team.

With passionate emphasis, Hardeman said his drive comes from his own faith, which motivates him to give all he can of himself to inspire others.

“I truly believe that I have the gift of encouragement,” Hardeman admits.

He said he starts out his sessions by having the youth close their eyes and picture themselves working hard, having a great attitude and being a great teammate then he tells them when they can see themselves doing those things, they can open their eyes.

“You got those things, you are going to be alright,” said Hardeman.

He credits his mom with teaching him those values.

Over the four days of coaching basketball, Hardeman described seeing the players build skills and confidence.

He also saw his coaching students spending time and creating relationships with many young people they otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to.

“It’s community building. That’s what you really want.”

The unexpected success of the basketball camp has Taylor and Hardeman looking for community support for more equipment and a location where they could move indoors.

The pair are planning to develop a three-week camp for August, hopefully at a location where they could continue to offer some after school options through the fall.

This time around they were doing the coaching by donation, to eliminate any barriers for participation.

They are hoping to be able to set fees for the August camp which would make it possible to pay for some more basic equipment and the coaching but also to put something back and have awards for the student achievements or even team jerseys.

Participant Ethan Moore said he saw improvements in his basic mechanics and footwork thanks to the drills and described the camp as “lots of fun.”

