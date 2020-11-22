Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club gearing up for busy season ahead

Work from volunteers has gone into creating signage and creating a COVID-19 protocol and safety plan

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has been busy planning and preparing for what they’re predicting will be a busy season at Bull Mountain Ski Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our primary goal for this season is to really try to give the community an opportunity to get outside for a really safe and enjoyable experience that conforms to all our social distancing requirements,” said WLCCSC chair Robin Dawes.

“We’re expecting a real upsurge in participation, and it looks like that will happen across the province with other clubs, as well, similar to how bike clubs saw a rise in trail use, and equipment is really moving off the shelves in many, many shops very quickly.”

Dawes said a lot of work from volunteers has gone into creating signage and creating a COVID-19 protocol and safety plan.

“We’re pretty much ready,” she said, noting the trails at Bull Mountain Ski Area will open as soon as there is enough snow to do so.

During the spring and summer, the WLCCSC received funding for a disinfecting electrostatic sprayer and has installed personal protective equipment (PPE) for its warming and rental hut.

READ MORE: Skiers of all ages enjoy the trails of Bull Mountain

Cross country skiing, she added, naturally lends itself to social distancing, allowing for families to ski together safely on the Bull Mountain trails.

Aside from the 28 kilometres of trails at Bull Mountain — located just a short, 16-kilometre drive north of Williams Lake along Highway 97 — recent, popular additions have included a dog trail and 11 kilometres of snowshoe trail. There’s also three-and-a-half kilometres of lit trails available until 10 p.m. once the ski area is opened.

During the offseason, Dawes said the dog trail has been expanded, and funding has been received to upgrade its night lights.

“The lights were getting old — some have been there since the mid 90s — so we’re upgrading to an LED light format, which is more energy efficient, brighter and more reliable,” she said.

Further upgrades to the facility in the near future hinge on the approval of a $59,600 Northern Development Initiative Trust grant for a new storage building, which will allow for more storage space, and house the club’s rental equipment.

“It will go a long way to improving access up there,” Dawes said. “Our little Sea-Can doesn’t really afford the groomers much chance to get inside a building to warm up. We’re trying to make life a little more comfortable for them, but also put our ski compliment inside that building. That will make the social distancing and the efficiency and comfort of just handing out skis, and renting skis, a lot better. We’ve had great support from the community on that: both moral and financial.”

Plans are also gliding ahead smoothly, meanwhile, to build on the success of the WLCCSC’s Ski School, and Jackrabbits ski programs.

“We will be going ahead pretty much on schedule with previous years — normally beginning those programs the first week of January — unless we can get sufficient snow in December, then that would be great,” she said.

The Ski School program, she said, allows classes from Kindergarten to Grade 7 to register for a day of skiing and instruction at Bull Mountain.

“We’ve got 18 to 20 school classes signed up already, so it’s quite popular and going to be busy,”she said.

Volunteers are also in high demand for the 2020/21 season, Dawes said, noting they are an organization fully driven by volunteers from the community.

“We’d really like to encourage some of our membership to come out to help us,” she said. “Even if it’s just a couple days a year. Anything can be helpful.”

READ MORE: Outdoor students explore trails at Bull Mountain

Jobs range from manning the warming hut, to groomers, to anything in between.

“We do have one, part-time, paid grooming position but we are looking for someone to be a lead groomer and that person’s position would be to really co-ordinate the volunteer groomers and keep them aware when it’s necessary to get them out there, and to make the phone calls and what not,” she said.

For anyone interested, a copy of the WLCCSC’s COVID-19 safety plan is posted on its website at www.williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca. Memberships are also available for the season online at the website.

For more information visit the website, e-mail info@williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca or stop by the WLCCSC Facebook page.

“It’s hard to imagine an activity that lends itself more naturally to social distancing than cross country skiing, but it’s not just the distancing,” she said.

“It’s the fresh air, the physical activity. It’s all very good from a mental and a physical health point of view.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cross country skiingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am one of yours forever,’ departing Serge Ibaka tells Toronto Raptors fans

Just Posted

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club gearing up for busy season ahead

Work from volunteers has gone into creating signage and creating a COVID-19 protocol and safety plan

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Perennial cereals and their potential to heal

I was excited to read that Intermediate wheatgrass is now approved for human use in the U.S.

A memorandum agreement is being signed with between the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Friendship Society for the longhouse at the Stampede Grounds to be used as temporary COVID-19 quarantine housing if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City drafts agreement for Longhouse as temporary COVID quarantine housing

The Cariboo Friendship Society owns the building and leases property from the city

Herbicide exemption. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press
FOREST INK: Responsible use of herbicides crucial

Hopefully in time there will be some acceptable alternatives to what we use now

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Fort St. John Mayor Linda Ackerman penned a letter to Premier John Horgan calling on him to support responsible natural resource development over the next four years of his mandate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, Fort St. John mayors send letter to premier to support natural resource development

Nineteen other mayors approved and supported the letter

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Most Read