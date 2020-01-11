PHOTOS: Skiers of all ages enjoy the trails of Bull Mountain

Mica Wallin tries to catch some snowflakes on his tongue as he skis down a hill at Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Lakecity residents of all ages came out Saturday morning and early afternoon to cut through freshly fallen white powder on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Participants of Bull Mountain’s family fun day warm themselves up around a campfire with some bannock to snack on. (Patrick Davies photo-William Lake Tribune) Alexa Helbig and her daughter Sofia Helbig were out taking advantage of the family fun day on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Zinny Jukic ducks down low as he skies down a slope on Bull Mountain during the Family Fun Day. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Zinny Jukic ducks down low as he skies down a slope on Bull Mountain during the Family Fun Day. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) A group of skiers head out to try their hand at cross country skiing on Bul Mountain’s trails. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Barry Rawlek practices snowshoeing prior to heading out on the Bull Mountain trails Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo-William Lake Tribune) Berlin-native Sofia Helbig beams as she coasts down the hill at Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Miriam Schilling pulls her sleeping son Reid Schilling-Bouchard along after a snowshoe hike around Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) All bundled up warmly, little Reid Schilling-Bouchard sleeps off an exciting day on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Kristen Hamm skis in to wrap off a day she really enjoyed on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Joan Oliver caps off a day on the trails at Bull Mountain with a piece of bannock. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Dozens answered the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s invitation to come and enjoy the Wellness Day at Bull Mountain: Family Fun in the Snow on Saturday, Jan. 11.

While there had been concerns prior to the event that a coming cold snap may have ended in its cancellation, Saturday dawned with a small snowstorm and warm temperatures that were just below zero. Organizers joked that they got the event in just under the wire, as temperatures were expected to plunge to -20 C on Sunday, Jan. 12.

While initially the number of people showing up for the free ski day was low, organizers said attendance picked up steadily throughout the day as the sun came out. At its end, skiers were treated to the sight of Hollywood like flakes of snow with the sun peeking from the clouds, giving the event an almost magical feel.

The day was run by the cross country ski club in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority and Caribou Ski Source for Sports. Trail fees, equipment and even beginner coaching were all offered free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



