Outdoor Education students explore trails at Bull Mountain

Lake City Secondary School Grade 7 Outdoor Education students Geordi Wonnacott (from left), Brody Brook, James Wilker, Ali Calabrese and Kaitlyn Brown explore a burned area at the top end of the trails at Bull Mountain Ski Area as part of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s ski school program. (Martin Kruus photo)

Lake City Secondary School’s Grade 7 Outdoor Education students got some in-the-field learning experience last month when they spent three days exploring at the Bull Mountain Ski Area.

Held as part of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s ski school program, students took part in a three-day ski, snowshoe and forest education program.

Sponsored by the Williams Lake Community Forest and the Cariboo Woodlot Education Society, the ski school is run by Robin Dawes and a team of volunteer coaches from the WLCCSC.

Students were also able to take advantage of the Minton Creek interpretive trail, led by foresters from West Fraser and retired naturalist teachers, while also investigating the fire guard build to prevent the Soda Creek wildfire from encroaching towards the city.



