Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Scout Island was a scenic spot for an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)Scout Island was a scenic spot for an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Sharon Duffy, front, and her husband Ken Duffy, ran and walked the orienteering route at Scout Island on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)Sharon Duffy, front, and her husband Ken Duffy, ran and walked the orienteering route at Scout Island on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Orienteers were trekking all over the Scout Island trails as part of an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)Orienteers were trekking all over the Scout Island trails as part of an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club held another event in the snow on Saturday, March 4.

The weather was perfect (for March) but a challenging course at times with the deep snow and high snowbanks to climb over. Scout Island Nature Centre generously provided an indoor space for registration and map handout for the club.

There were 20 controls placed on features around Scout Island with each assigned a point value from 20-50 depending on level of difficulty.

Participants had 90 minutes to visit as many as they could. Six participants were able to visit all 20 checkpoints and collect 470 points within the 90 minutes, with two completing this in 57 minutes.

The club will soon be drawing up a Spring schedule. To keep up to date, anyone interested can join the club mailing list at ccoc.whyjustrun.ca

Read more: PHOTOS: Cariboo Chilcotin orienteers find their way at UBC Research Forest property

Read more: Bull Mountain orienteering event Sept. 11 in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake

Previous story
WHL fines Moose Jaw Warriors, suspends GM and head coach for off-ice incident

Just Posted

Jan Fichtner, coordinator of the Just-In-Time Tutoring program, holds up a resource for families that Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy offers. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
New Williams Lake tutoring program aims to make big impact

Stephen D’Souza of the Homelessness Services Association of B.C., based in Richmond, is in Williams Lake helping Tamara Garreau, Cariboo Friendship Society supervisor of social programs and her team with a homeless count March 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Homeless count underway in Williams Lake March 10

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Former Williams Lake resident Brittany Klingmann qualified at nationals for weightlifting to compete at the 2023 Worlds Masters Championship. (Chris Taylor photo)
Weightlifter prepares for 2023 world competition in Poland

Pop-up banner image