Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo) Scout Island was a scenic spot for an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo) Sharon Duffy, front, and her husband Ken Duffy, ran and walked the orienteering route at Scout Island on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo) Orienteers were trekking all over the Scout Island trails as part of an orienteering event on March 4, 2023. (Sharon Duffy photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club held another event in the snow on Saturday, March 4.

The weather was perfect (for March) but a challenging course at times with the deep snow and high snowbanks to climb over. Scout Island Nature Centre generously provided an indoor space for registration and map handout for the club.

There were 20 controls placed on features around Scout Island with each assigned a point value from 20-50 depending on level of difficulty.

Participants had 90 minutes to visit as many as they could. Six participants were able to visit all 20 checkpoints and collect 470 points within the 90 minutes, with two completing this in 57 minutes.

The club will soon be drawing up a Spring schedule. To keep up to date, anyone interested can join the club mailing list at ccoc.whyjustrun.ca

Read more: PHOTOS: Cariboo Chilcotin orienteers find their way at UBC Research Forest property

Read more: Bull Mountain orienteering event Sept. 11 in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake