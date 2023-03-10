Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club held another event in the snow on Saturday, March 4.
The weather was perfect (for March) but a challenging course at times with the deep snow and high snowbanks to climb over. Scout Island Nature Centre generously provided an indoor space for registration and map handout for the club.
There were 20 controls placed on features around Scout Island with each assigned a point value from 20-50 depending on level of difficulty.
Participants had 90 minutes to visit as many as they could. Six participants were able to visit all 20 checkpoints and collect 470 points within the 90 minutes, with two completing this in 57 minutes.
The club will soon be drawing up a Spring schedule. To keep up to date, anyone interested can join the club mailing list at ccoc.whyjustrun.ca
