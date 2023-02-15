PHOTOS: Cariboo Chilcotin orienteers find their way at UBC Research Forest property

The Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosted their first event of the year at the Alex Fraser Research Forest offices property on Fox Mountain on Feb. 4.
Nineteen people came out for the Saturday event, and orienteers had the choice of skis or snowshoes, while some with young children used sleds as well.
The group is now planning events for Feb. 25 at Bull Mountain and March 4 at Scout Island.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake