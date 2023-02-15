PHOTOS: Cariboo Chilcotin orienteers find their way at UBC Research Forest property

Sandra Campbell, president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club snowshoed for the club event on Fox Mountain. (Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club photo) Mia Engelbrecht and Roland Engelbrecht ski the orienteering event at the Alex Fraser Research Forest. (Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club photo) Lacy Scuffi on her snowshoes finds her way around the orienteering course at the Alex Fraser Research Forest Feb. 4, 2023. (Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club photo) Anna and Harold Redekop at one of the stations on the orienteering course at the Alex Fraser Research Forest Feb 4, 2023. (Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club photo)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosted their first event of the year at the Alex Fraser Research Forest offices property on Fox Mountain on Feb. 4.

Nineteen people came out for the Saturday event, and orienteers had the choice of skis or snowshoes, while some with young children used sleds as well.

The group is now planning events for Feb. 25 at Bull Mountain and March 4 at Scout Island.

