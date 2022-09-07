Bull Mountain orienteering event Sept. 11 in Williams Lake

Come out and compete or learn orienteering

Lada Kralova runs through the finish line of a B.C. Orienteering Championships with map in hand. (Wolf Depner photo - Black Press Media)

An orienteering event will be hosted at Bull Mountain on Sunday, Sept. 11 near Williams Lake.

There will be three point to point courses from novice to intermediate for participants and the courses can be walked or run.

Registration and start will be from noon until 1 p.m.

Newcomers are also welcome to come and receive free instruction and participants can orienteer solo or in groups.

To get there, drive north on Highway 97 for 17 kilometres and turn left onto the Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Area Road.

Meet on the road just past the Ski Club parking lot (coordinates -122.1339,52.2418).

Maps will be provided. A compass is recommended, no other special equipment is required. Hiking or running shoes and outdoor clothing or old sweatsuit are suitable. A full water bottle is also recommended, especially if it is warm.

Printed instructions and an instructor will be available to assist participants before starting a course.

Local SportsOutdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake