The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves emerged from their home tournament as champions Sunday after a 3-1 victory over Penticton. (Jen Loewen photo)

Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Williams Lake defeats Penticton 3-1 to win gold

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves went a perfect 5-0 to capture the gold medal on the weekend at their home tournament.

The T-wolves put on a defensive clinic in Sunday afternoon’s final at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to shut down Penticton 3-1 in the championship victory.

Up until Sunday’s final, Penticton had proven to be an offensive powerhouse and had been previously unbeaten in the tournament, entering the gold-medal game as the top seed.

“It was a nerve-racking start to the game,” said Timberwolves head coach Steve O’Hara. “We hadn’t played them yet in the tournament, and they finished ahead of us in the round robin by goal average, and it was a battle.”

Williams Lake got on the board first late in the opening frame when Shayne Sutton lit the lamp with 3:55 left to play in the period to give her a team a 1-0 lead.

Related: Bantam Female T-wolves to host first home tourney since 2011

The Timberwolves would extend their lead to 2-0 with less than a minute to go in the second when Madigan Riplinger found the twine to give Williams Lake a two-goal cushion heading into the final frame.

Penticton would answer back near the five-minute mark of the third, however, Hannah Chestnut notched the third and final marker for the Timberwolves to put the game out of reach with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Karmyn Fisher picked up the win between the pipes for Williams Lake, and was solid in the victory.

O’Hara, meanwhile, added he was proud of how the team banded together and played this weekend in front of cheering friends and family in the stands at the CMRC.

“It was a roller coaster of a weekend with some ups and downs, but it made us grow even stronger as a team,” he said.

“I was happy seeing the players bring what we practiced to the games, and we were really happy to see the support of friends and family.”

In the final, Williams Lake kept Penticton scrambling out of its own end by sending pucks deep and applying a strong forecheck — something O’Hara said the team worked on extensively last season.

“Last year we worked on strong forechecking,” he said.

“This year we’re really working on playing quick transition hockey, so once we get that puck we’re right back in their end.”

Williams Lake finished its round robin with three wins and no losses with victories over Kamloops, North West District and Fort St. John, but finished in second behind Penticton due to goal average.

They then edged the Fort St. John Predators, 3-2, Sunday morning to advance to the afternoon’s gold-medal game.

O’Hara added he’d like to thank all the parents and volunteers for their work throughout the weekend.

Releated: Playoff push begins for lakecity rep hockey teams

“It’s a lot of work and time commitment to run a tournament, so thanks to everyone who helped out,” he said.

The event was the first bantam female rep tournament to be held in Williams Lake since 2011.

“We’re very proud of that,” he said.

“The girls worked hard throughout the whole tournament, and they all had good attitudes, which contributed to our success.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jadyn Monical defends in the Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves end Sunday en route to a 3-1 gold-medal win. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Karmyn Fisher makes a stop for the Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves Sunday in the tournament championship. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves forward Natalie Bergeron flies in on goal Sunday.

Jadyn Monical gets tangled up with a Penticton player in the offensive zone in Sunday’s final.

Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves centre Madigan Ripling gets hauled down after breaking in on goal in Sunday’s championship versus Penticton.

Previous story
Bantam female T-wolves going for gold this afternoon

Just Posted

Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Williams Lake defeats Penticton 3-1 to win gold

COLUMNS: The magic and utility of Trembling Aspen trees

Anyone who has been in an aspen forest can relate to the name ‘Trembling Aspen’

Web poll: Do you think too much emphasis is placed on candy at Halloween?

Take our online poll

Bantam female T-wolves going for gold this afternoon

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves play Penticton at 1:15 p.m. for gold at the rec complex

Hard work, dedication honoured at Thunder Mountain season awards

The season, and the accomplishments of drivers, were celebrated Saturday, Oct. 13

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins rally behind city in wake of synagogue attack

The game in Vancouver on Saturday night began with a moment of silence for the victims of the attack

Most Read