Playoff push begins for lakecity rep hockey teams

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves forward Gabriela Smith Forzzani carries the puck past a Kamloops player Sunday in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss for the lakecity squad. The team is now preparing for playoffs.

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association rep teams will begin their playoff pushes Friday as they look to secure berths at their respective BC Hockey Championships.

Six teams: Williams Lake Atom Development, Williams Lake Peewee, Williams Lake Bantam, Williams Lake Bantam Female, Williams Lake Midget and Williams Lake Midget Female have each wrapped up their regular seasons and, based on their standings, will have either home-ice advantage or hit the road for their first-round series. The Midget Female Timberwolves, however, will play host to this year’s BC Hockey Championships from March 21-25 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex hosting the best teams in the province.

Bantam Female

Timberwolves

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves will hit the road for its best-of-three series squaring off against the Prince George Bantam Female Cougars. Both games one and two will take place at the Kin Centre in Prince George, with game one beginning at 9 a.m., and game two to follow at 3:15 p.m. If a game three is necessary it will take place the following day, Feb. 25, in Williams Lake in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex starting at 12:15 p.m.

Midget Timberwolves

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves, after finishing first in its league, have received a bye to the final round of the playoffs.

They’ll face the winner of the Prince George Cougars and the Quesnel Thunder, who play down this weekend (Feb. 23-25) in Prince George.

The T-wolves’ best-of-three playoff finals begins March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in rink one of the CMRC. Game two goes March 3 at 1:30 p.m. If a game three is needed it will run Sunday, March 4.

Atom Development

Timberwolves

A five-team race for the playoff title will take place in the atom development division between the Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves, the Prince George Cougars and the Quesnel Thunder.

Williams Lake will open its playoff run on Saturday, March 10 visiting the Prince George Cougars 1. Game time there is slated for 10:15 a.m. at the Kin Centre.

The winner of that game will then face the Prince George Cougars 2 later in the day at 6 p.m. in the Spruce City. The playoff final takes place the following day, March 11, where the winners of both Saturday games will compete.

Peewee Rep

Timberwolves

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves are in action at home this weekend for their first-round playoff series. They’ll host the Quesnel Thunder on Saturday with game one at 9 a.m. and game two later in the day at 4:30 p.m. The series tiebreaker, if necessary, goes the following day on Sunday, Feb. 25. Round two and the playoff final hits the ice with the winner of round one travelling north to face Prince George from March 3-4.

Bantam Timberwolves

After finishing second in its regular season, the Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves will need to get past the Quesnel Bantam Thunder to advance to its zone playoff championship. The team hosts Quesnel Friday night at 6:45 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for game one, before game two hits the ice at 11:45 a.m. the following day. If game three is required it will go on Sunday, Feb. 25 in Quesnel.

The winner of round one will move on to clash with the Prince George Bantam Cougars March 3-4 in Prince George.

Midget Female

Timberwolves

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves have a busy schedule filled to the brim with exhibition games leading up to hosting the BC Hockey Championships in the lakecity from March 21-25. In preparation, the T-wolves are travelling south to 100 Mile House for games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s varsity team, before hosting Kimberly and Kamloops the following weekend for a mini tournament in the lakecity from March 10-11.