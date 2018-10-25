Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves forward Gabriela Smith Forzzani and her teammates will play host to teams from throughout the province this weekend in the lakecity for the team’s home tournament. The event marks the first time since 2011 there has been a bantam female rep tournament held in Williams Lake.

Bantam Female T-wolves to host first home tourney since 2011

To say Steve O’Hara’s players are excited for the weekend wouldn’t do it much justice.

To say Steve O’Hara’s players are excited for the weekend wouldn’t do it much justice.

That’s because, for the first time since 2011, the Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves will play host to their own home tournament Friday through Sunday.

For O’Hara, the team’s head coach, it’s an opportunity to showcase the team’s skills early on in the season, work on some of the things they’ve been dialing in on in practice, and provide an opportunity for family, friends and the community to come out to support the team at home.

READ MORE: Bantam Female Timberwolves go 3-0 on weekend road trip

“Our team is looking really good,” O’Hara said. “Most of our team are second-year players this year, so we’re looking strong and fast. The girls are really into the game. Last year was a good year, but a tough year because we were a majority first-year players. Most are second year now, which gives us a little bit of an edge.”

The Timberwolves will welcome teams from Kamloops, Penticton, Fort St. John, the North West and North East to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for the five-team tournament.

The Timberwolves open their tournament Friday night at 6 p.m. taking on the Kamloops Female Bantam Blazers.

From there they face North West at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by a date with the Fort St. John Predators later in the day at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s playoff games will depend on Saturday results, however, the tournament final is slated for 1:15 p.m., with preliminary playoff games getting underway at 6 a.m. The bronze-medal match goes at 11:30 a.m.

O’Hara said he’s looking forward to getting into some games, and acknowledged how much female hockey has grown throughout the province and, especially, right here in Williams Lake.

READ MORE: WLMHA female teams divide and conquer on weekend

“Female hockey is certainly on the rise and Williams Lake is certainly doing a good job with it,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to playing more games, the girls are working hard at some new team systems and tactics and we want to get them in practice against some teams. The girls have got a good attitude and compete level, and we’re just excited to get some games here and to get out and start putting this all together.”

For anyone looking to follow along with the T-wolves’ results, a website has been created, and will be updated throughout the weekend with scores, at http://wltimberwolves.weebly.com/.

GREG CODE:


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Just Posted

Police make impaired driving arrest near two schools Thursday afternoon

The Williams Lake RCMP have recommended charges after locating a vehicle driving on the sidewalk

Boys and Girls Club ready to delight with Tim Burton-themed haunted house

The Williams Lake Boys and Girl’s Club will be hosting its annual haunted house this weekend.

Bantam Female T-wolves to host first home tourney since 2011

To say Steve O’Hara’s players are excited for the weekend wouldn’t do it much justice.

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

CCSAR sees record year for number of calls

Most MVIs are rollovers, Chief Rick White says

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read