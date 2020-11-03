A drone view of the landslide into the river valley that occurred Saturday, Oct. 31 behind Frizzi Road. (Scott Peterson photo)

Williams Lake landslide 'severely' impacts three Frizzi Road properties

Businesses remain under evacuation order

Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer said the town end properties on Frizzi Road were severely impacted by Saturday’s landslide and remain under an evacuation order.

Gary Muraca told the Tribune Monday no infrastructure was damaged or any of the remediation work that was already done this spring in response to the flooding of the river valley in April.

“Hopefully, that area was an isolated event and we just have to remediate that area,” he said of the location where the slide came down on Saturday.

The City is in the process of evaluating remediation plans and working toward engaging the services of a geotechnical engineer to resurvey all the known areas of concern such as above the sewage lagoons to ensure the situation is still at a low risk, Muraca added.

“We continue to work with all relevant First Nations and government agencies,” he said.

Scott Peterson of Peterson Contracting said a slide also washed out an area of the Moore Mountain Road between the river valley bottom and the area known as the ash tray last week.

Earlier today a high streamflow advisory was issued for the Cariboo region.

Additionally, the road was closed just west of the Rudy Johnson Bridge due to a mudslide on Monday, Nov. 2.

