Mudslide is between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed on the west side of the Rudy Johnson Bridge. (DriveBC map)

A mudslide between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road has closed the Rudy Bridge Bridge.

An assessment in progress, and estimated time of opening not available.

According to Drive BC, the mudslide is 25 feet west of Rudy Johnson Bridge.

Detour is available via Highway 20 on the Meldrum Creek Road.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions