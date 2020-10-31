B&J Trucking on Frizzi Road lost property to a landslide Saturday, Oct. 31. (Scott Peterson photo)

B&J Trucking on Frizzi Road lost property to a landslide Saturday, Oct. 31. (Scott Peterson photo)

‘It’s a disaster’: Landslide forces evacuation of Frizzi Road and Williams Lake River Valley Trail

City Coun. Scott Nelson said Frizzi Road could be lost

The City of Williams Lake has issued an evacuation order for three industrial, Frizzi Road properties and the River Valley Trail following a significant landslide in the area Saturday, Oct. 31.

“It came down right behind B&J Trucking and cut the river off below,” City Coun. Scott Nelson told the Tribune. “It’s creating a new pathway again in the river valley, it’s a disaster. It’s just so wet here and I think about 300 basements have flooded in Williams Lake in the last 48 hours.”

Nelson said equipment is hanging over the edge of the property behind B&J Trucking.

“We are probably going to lose Frizzi Road,” he added. “It’s the worse scenario.”

Peterson Contracting was already in the river valley as work was ongoing to repair flooding damage that occurred last spring, and crews moved over to start moving debris away from the river right away.

“A geotech in on the way, we have put in an evacuation order for the (three) properties on Frizzi Road,” Nelson said, noting the Green Acres Trailer Park is not under the order yet.

Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the evacuation order has been issued for three industrial properties on Frizzi Road and the entire River Valley Trail due to immediate danger to life and safety caused by land erosion and flooding. Occupants are required to evacuate these properties immediately.

The following addresses have been ordered to evacuate: 4005 Frizzi Road, 4007 Frizzi Road and 4009 Frizzi Road

The City of Williams Lake will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre, noted a news release from the City.

Read More: Waterlogged: Williams Lake downright soggy after days of rain

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctor shortage weighing heavily on Williams Lake senior

Just Posted

The City’s Halloween fireworks show begins at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
41st Annual City of Williams Lake fireworks display set for 7:45 Halloween night

The Tribune will also Facebook live the event

Three industrial properties on Frizzi Road are under an evacuation order following a landslide Saturday, Oct. 31. (Scott Peterson photo)
‘It’s a disaster’: Landslide forces evacuation of Frizzi Road and Williams Lake River Valley Trail

City Coun. Scott Nelson said Frizzi Road could be lost

Lorne Lake, 69, is urging local, provincial and federal governments to find ways to do whatever it takes to make sure smaller cities have the medical help they need. He is currently without a family doctor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Doctor shortage weighing heavily on Williams Lake senior

Lorne Lake said it is up to the City, provincial and federal governments to find ways to attract doctors

Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier said there is no affordable housing presently available in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lack of affordable housing concerning for agencies tackling homelessness in Williams Lake

Agencies in town are stretched and our resources are not infinite

Laurel White, Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District harm reduction co-ordinator holds a fentanyl drug testing strip. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake drug overdoses triple in September

Total overdose call volume has already surpassed the last few years

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michelle Stoney carved this pumpkin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her brother's home where their family gathers each year to carve pumpkins for Halloween. (Michelle Stoney, Gitxsan Artist Facebook photo)
Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Michelle Stoney spent more than three hours on her latest holiday creation

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Most Read