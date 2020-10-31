‘It’s a disaster’: Landslide forces evacuation of Frizzi Road and Williams Lake River Valley Trail

The City of Williams Lake has issued an evacuation order for three industrial, Frizzi Road properties and the River Valley Trail following a significant landslide in the area Saturday, Oct. 31.

“It came down right behind B&J Trucking and cut the river off below,” City Coun. Scott Nelson told the Tribune. “It’s creating a new pathway again in the river valley, it’s a disaster. It’s just so wet here and I think about 300 basements have flooded in Williams Lake in the last 48 hours.”

Nelson said equipment is hanging over the edge of the property behind B&J Trucking.

“We are probably going to lose Frizzi Road,” he added. “It’s the worse scenario.”

Peterson Contracting was already in the river valley as work was ongoing to repair flooding damage that occurred last spring, and crews moved over to start moving debris away from the river right away.

“A geotech in on the way, we have put in an evacuation order for the (three) properties on Frizzi Road,” Nelson said, noting the Green Acres Trailer Park is not under the order yet.

Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the evacuation order has been issued for three industrial properties on Frizzi Road and the entire River Valley Trail due to immediate danger to life and safety caused by land erosion and flooding. Occupants are required to evacuate these properties immediately.

The following addresses have been ordered to evacuate: 4005 Frizzi Road, 4007 Frizzi Road and 4009 Frizzi Road

The City of Williams Lake will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre, noted a news release from the City.

