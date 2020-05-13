BREAKING: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre in brazen theft

150 Mile Husky Centre is closed Wednesday morning, May 13, following a brazen and destructive theft overnight.

Store manager Valerie Osepiuk said the store was open and a staff member inside at about 4:30 a.m. when thieves used a Jackall jack and a truck with tow ropes to break through the doors and pull out the ATM machine. They also kicked in a glass case with knives inside the store and took some of those, and the ATM machine, before fleeing.

“I’ve been here over ten years and I’v never seen anything like this,” said Osepiuk, noting a staff member was shaken but unharmed.

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene investigating and the store is expected to be closed most of the day.

