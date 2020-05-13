Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Andrew Charles Ward, who has been missing since Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Photo submitted)

Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Andrew Charles Ward was last seen on May 9, 2020

The Quesnel RCMP are asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since May 9.

The RCMP received a missing person report for 61-year-old Andrew Charles Ward on Tuesday, May 12. Ward is described as having short, dark, salt and pepper hair and a scruffy beard. He is 5’8”, has a skinny build, wears glasses and both his arms are covered in tattoos.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, Ward was last seen on Saturday, May 9, 2020, on the Pinnacles Sub Road near Quesnel, BC.

If you have any information about Andrew Charles Ward or know where he might be, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

