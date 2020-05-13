Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

Three adults, one a prolific offender, plus two young offenders arrested

Police arrest suspects following an early morning robbery at the 150 Mile Husky Centre. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Five suspects were captured by Williams Lake RCMP following a brazen ATM machine theft from the 150 Mile Husky Centre early Wednesday morning, May 13.

At 4:28 a.m., four people walked into the 150 Mile House Husky Centre wearing balaclavas, armed with a weapon and forcibly removed the ATM machine. The suspects then fled the scene, southbound on Highway 97 in a black truck, said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake Detachment.

Read More: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Williams Lake RCMP immediately responded to the robbery in progress and notified 100 Mile House RCMP as the suspect vehicle was reported to be headed south.

A second suspect vehicle was quickly identified and when police attempted to stop the vehicle, the Pontiac Sunfire fled from police down a rural road, Pelley said.

Police strategically set up containment of the area as they conducted a search. By 6:50 a.m., police located the vehicle and the suspects hiding in the brush attempting to camouflage themselves and the vehicle.

Five people were arrested without incident and have been held in custody. One adult is a prolific offender and is well known to the Williams Lake RCMP. Two of the five are youths and will not be named. The black truck and ATM machine have since been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Williams Lake RCMP is committed to targeting prolific offenders to keep our community safe,” said Pelley. “Prolific and priority offenders involved in these crime types are a risk to the general public”

If you have any information about this crime contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

￼￼

RCMPWilliams Lake