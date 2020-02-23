Three Secwepemc names are being proposed by the Williams Lake Indian Band for the new RC Cotton pedestrian bridge. The names will be presented at the regular council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Secwepemc names being proposed for new pedestrian bridge in Williams Lake

Mayor Walt Cobb said he thinks it’s a great idea

Three Secwepemc names are being suggested for the new pedestrian bridge in Williams Lake.

In advance of the RC Cotton Bridge having its soft opening on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Williams Lake Indian Band (WLIB) cultural co-ordinator David Archie will be presenting those three names to city council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Read more: Plans in the works to open RC Cotton Bridge by end of February

An agenda item for the upcoming meeting includes a report with the proposed names: Knepentwecw, which translates into “we come together,”, Nekw7usem which means “one tribe or one family (unity) and Chief Felix Bob after the first elected chief of the WLIB.

The new bridge connects to a new path on the RC Cotton site and Scout Island. The City is also applying for funds to expand the new trail to eventually connect with the River Valley trail system.

Mayor Walt Cobb said during a meeting with the WLIB the two governments talked about things they can together.

“They talked about having streets named after people from the WLIB community, but we don’t have that many new streets coming up in the near feature. When we looked at renaming streets, it was complicated because you have to change postal codes and everything.”

When the WLIB suggested giving the bridge a Secwepemc name, Cobb thought it was a great idea.

“We were looking at ways of getting something named in the short term and with no new streets coming up we thought the bridge was perfect.”

Read more: City council to consider grant application for boardwalk connecting RC Cotton site to River Valley

Indigenous reconcilliation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.
Next story
B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Just Posted

Secwepemc names being proposed for new pedestrian bridge in Williams Lake

Mayor Walt Cobb said he thinks it’s a great idea

Regional hospital district wants to ‘back-end’ its share of CMH redevelopment project

An intitial request to Interior Health Authority was turned down, meaning CCRHD would have to borrow

Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves heading for provincials

After two tough back to back games against Prince George, Williams Lake came out on top

Scout Island offering Spring Break classes for lakecity children

Running from March 17 to 19 this class is designed for students from Grades 1 through 6

Williams Lake Garden Club ready for a new year of opportunity

The Williams Lake Garden Club is ready to plant the seeds for another successful season

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

Most Read