City council to consider grant application for boardwalk connecting RC Cotton site to River Valley

An 800-metre boardwalk extending from the newly-constructed RC Cotton Trail to the River Valley Recreation Trail is the focus of a grant application the City of Williams Lake is considering.

At the next regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 29, city council will be asked to vote on the $600,000 application to the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure funding program.

Hasib Nadvi, manager of planning and development, noted in a report to council the City’s share of the project would be about $150,000.

“The boardwalk would be designed to be wheelchair accessible,” he told the Tribune Monday.

When asked if it could be used by people on bicycles, he responded while the City wishes to build a multi-use path(e.g. cyclist and pedestrian), the feasibility study and engineering design will dictate whether or not the City can build a multi-use path.

In his report, Nadvi noted the City is in discussions with other groups because the proposed boardwalk would cross private and Crown tenure.

“The property delineation varies on the high water mark and where the boardwalk locations will depend on flood elevation,” he explained. “CN Rail/BC Rail property is approximately a 30m-wide section.”

CAO Milo MacDonald noted in the report the project is a great opportunity to enhance the value of investments the City has already made with the new RC Cotton Trail and pedestrian bridge to Scout Island and has the potential to create an uninterrupted recreational corridor from Scout Island all the way to the Fraser River.

The pedestrian bridge has not been opened from the RC Cotton site as of yet, but Nadvi confirmed the City is working toward opening the bridge in the next few weeks.

