A proposed boardwalk connecting the RC Cotton Trail to the River Valley Recreational Trail is the focus of a grant application city council will consider at the Tuesday, Jan. 29 regular meeting. (City of Williams Lake)

City council to consider grant application for boardwalk connecting RC Cotton site to River Valley

The 800-metre boardwalk would go under the Highway 20 bridge

An 800-metre boardwalk extending from the newly-constructed RC Cotton Trail to the River Valley Recreation Trail is the focus of a grant application the City of Williams Lake is considering.

At the next regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 29, city council will be asked to vote on the $600,000 application to the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure funding program.

Hasib Nadvi, manager of planning and development, noted in a report to council the City’s share of the project would be about $150,000.

“The boardwalk would be designed to be wheelchair accessible,” he told the Tribune Monday.

When asked if it could be used by people on bicycles, he responded while the City wishes to build a multi-use path(e.g. cyclist and pedestrian), the feasibility study and engineering design will dictate whether or not the City can build a multi-use path.

In his report, Nadvi noted the City is in discussions with other groups because the proposed boardwalk would cross private and Crown tenure.

“The property delineation varies on the high water mark and where the boardwalk locations will depend on flood elevation,” he explained. “CN Rail/BC Rail property is approximately a 30m-wide section.”

CAO Milo MacDonald noted in the report the project is a great opportunity to enhance the value of investments the City has already made with the new RC Cotton Trail and pedestrian bridge to Scout Island and has the potential to create an uninterrupted recreational corridor from Scout Island all the way to the Fraser River.

The pedestrian bridge has not been opened from the RC Cotton site as of yet, but Nadvi confirmed the City is working toward opening the bridge in the next few weeks.

Read more: RC Cotton bridge opening postponed due to knapweed, potential vandalism concerns


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive
Next story
Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

Just Posted

City council to consider grant application for boardwalk connecting RC Cotton site to River Valley

The 800-metre boardwalk would go under the Highway 20 bridge

Horsefly community hosts party celebrating skating rink grand opening

The community of Horsefly hosted a party celebrating the opening of its new, outdoor skating rink

Reported ‘armed and barricaded’ male safely apprehended by 100 Mile RCMP

The male was taken to the local hospital for further assessment by a physician

Powder Kings Ten-ee-ah group ride enjoyed by all

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club couldn’t have asked for better timing

RANCH MUSINGS: Thank goodness the land line phone still works

We, the minority in the “developed world,” sometimes resort to older ways of communicating

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

Ski lift closed at B.C. mountain over alleged actions of former employee

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Most Read