The new RC Cotton bridge to Scout Island will remain closed until knapweed and security concerns are addressed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RC Cotton bridge opening postponed due to knapweed, potential vandalism concerns

The City and Williams Lake Field Naturalists will meet in January in hopes to resolve the concerns

Unresolved issues between the City and the Williams Lake Field Naturalist are blocking the opening of the new Scout Island bridge.

At the close of the regular city council meeting Tuesday, the Tribune asked when the public could expect to see the bridge opened, and Hasib Nadvi, manager of planning and development, said not until concerns surrounding the possible transfer of knapweed from the RC Cotton site over to Scout Island and security issues at night are addressed.

Read more: RC Cotton site and Scout Island connected with new footbridge

“We have a meeting in January with the Field Naturalist and are hopeful things can be resolved. We will have to look at putting up some fencing to stop people and pets from going off the new trail so knapweed at the RC Cotton site isn’t spread to Scout Island,” Nadvi said.

The Field Naturalists had requested a locked gate on the bridge to address vandalism concerns, Nadvi added, but said now the City is worried about liability if someone gets trapped on Scout Island.

Ordell Steen, co-president of the Field Naturalists, said Wednesday they are not opposed to the bridge at all, but want to make sure the values of Scout Island are protected as well as their commitment to the Nature Trust who owns the land.

There is a large patch of knapweed on the RC Cotton site and the Field Naturalists raised that during meetings with the City before the bridge was installed, Steen said, noting volunteers have worked diligently to eradicate knapweed on Scout Island and presently there is none there that they know of.

When asked about the possibility of it spreading to Scout Island naturally, Steen did not negate that possibility because it knapweed does go right down to the water.

Nadvi said the City will put up fencing on the RC Cotton site but will have to wait for the snow to leave in the spring and has considered putting boot brushes at the entrance of the bridge on the RC Cotton site was well.

Steen said the security issue is a big concern. Presently the gate at the entrance of the causeway to Scout Island is locked every evening.

The caretaker living in the house on Scout Island can see if anyone tries to come in and on occasion has called the police.

“If someone comes onto Scout Island from the new bridge, the caretaker will not be able to see that so we asked for the gate and the City said it would be locked each night. Now they are worried about liability,” Steen said.

Nadvi said the City is looking at other options, such as an alarm or something.

Steen also said the Field Naturalist are hopeful resolutions will come about in the new year when they meet in January.

Originally the City had planned a soft opening of the bridge for Wednesday, Dec. 18, which was postponed.

Read more: Council awards contract for RC Cotton pedestrian bridge


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine
Next story
Defense asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Just Posted

RC Cotton bridge opening postponed due to knapweed, potential vandalism concerns

The City and Williams Lake Field Naturalists will meet in January in hopes to resolve the concerns

Alexis Creek RCMP seek suspect in ‘serious domestic assault’

A warrant has been issued for Louie John Billy, 48

Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Samantha Dick on Indigenous Court in lakecity

The Indigenous Court will be officially opened in April 2020 in Williams Lake

Annual Cariboo Canucks tournament brings communities together

Upwards of 300 players competed in multiple divisions

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from a B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defense asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Most Read