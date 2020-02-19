Plans in the works to open RC Cotton Bridge by end of February

The new bridge is still gated at the RC Cotton side

More than three months after its completion, city officials are planning for a soft opening of the RC Cotton Bridge on Friday, Feb. 28 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

This soft opening will allow the public to utilize the bridge, however, a larger grand opening celebration will be held in the spring where the public will be invited to attend once some final weather dependent items are completed.

Unresolved issues between the City and the Williams Lake Field Naturalist have blocked the opening of the new bridge since it was installed in November. Since then, the bridge has been gated at the RC Cotton side as City officials entered into discussions with the group who aired their concerns regarding the spreading of weeds, namely knapweed, from the RC Cotton lands over to Scout Island. Field naturalists also raised concerns over security of Scout Island at night with the new access.

The gate on the RC Cotton side hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the bridge from the Scout Island entrance, which many did on the Family Day long weekend.

The bridge is close to 200 feet long and is part of a larger plan by council to ‘put the lake back in Williams Lake,’ which will see more trails built along the lake and improved access.

