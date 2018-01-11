Motorist killed after logging truck jack-knifes near Lac La Hache

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday in a collision that shut down Highway 97 for several hours

A collision Wednesday on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache has claimed the life of a motorist in his 50s and sent his young passenger to hospital with minor injuries. Max Winkelman photo

A male driver in his 50s was killed and his young passenger sent to hospital as the result of a collision near Lac la Hache, B.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m., north of Lac la Hache on Highway 97 near Butler Road where it was determined that a southbound loaded logging truck, travelling in the passing lane, was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact.

“As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle,” Const. Mike Halskov, E Division Traffic Services noted in a press release issued Thursday.

“The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased at the scene. A youth who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Neither drivers from the semi trucks involved were injured.”

Witnesses described the collision scene as horrific.

Weather conditions created snow-covered roads, with slippery sections and limited visibility.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated and re-opened to traffic late in the afternoon.

“Police would like to remind the motoring public to exercise caution while driving in inclement weather conditions, ensure their vehicle is equipped with appropriate tires and pack extra clothing and food in the event you are delayed,” Halskov said.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch, and the BC Coroners’ Service are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services office at 250-392-8729.

The BC Coroners Service will not release the name of the victim, for privacy of the deceased, however, did confirm the victim’s age.