A collision Wednesday on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache has claimed the life of a motorist in his 50s and sent his young passenger to hospital with minor injuries. Max Winkelman photo

Motorist killed after logging truck jack-knifes near Lac La Hache

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday in a collision that shut down Highway 97 for several hours

A male driver in his 50s was killed and his young passenger sent to hospital as the result of a collision near Lac la Hache, B.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m., north of Lac la Hache on Highway 97 near Butler Road where it was determined that a southbound loaded logging truck, travelling in the passing lane, was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact.

“As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle,” Const. Mike Halskov, E Division Traffic Services noted in a press release issued Thursday.

“The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased at the scene. A youth who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Neither drivers from the semi trucks involved were injured.”

Witnesses described the collision scene as horrific.

Weather conditions created snow-covered roads, with slippery sections and limited visibility.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated and re-opened to traffic late in the afternoon.

“Police would like to remind the motoring public to exercise caution while driving in inclement weather conditions, ensure their vehicle is equipped with appropriate tires and pack extra clothing and food in the event you are delayed,” Halskov said.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch, and the BC Coroners’ Service are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services office at 250-392-8729.

The BC Coroners Service will not release the name of the victim, for privacy of the deceased, however, did confirm the victim’s age.

Previous story
Ranching industry being overlooked by review committee, MLA says

Just Posted

Motorist killed after logging truck jack-knifes near Lac La Hache

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday in a collision that shut down Highway 97 for several hours

First Nation leader releases statement on death of teen in Sugar Cane fire

Victim a member of neighbouring First Nation

Deep freeze

Cold temperatures will grip the Cariboo Chilcotin over the next few days, but no major incidents reported due to the weather so far

Free hockey drop-in program for youth now underway

Four local organizations are teaming up to offer free hockey to youth… Continue reading

WolfPack Athletics adds women’s rugby sevens

The TRU WolfPack are adding a women’s rugby sevens team for the 2018 season.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Most Read