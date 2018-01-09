Emergency crews attend the scene of a single vehicle roll-over on Highway 97 Friday which claimed the life a 22-year-old woman. Photo submitted

Young woman killed in Highway 97 single vehicle roll-over

Emergency crews respond to fatality north of Williams Lake Friday

A single vehicle roll-over north of Williams Lake claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman Friday morning, Jan. 5.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were called to the scene at 9:36 a.m. where the driver had lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times, coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof just south of the Blue Lake turn off on Highway 97.

RELATED: Emergency crews attend single vehicle incident north of Williams Lake

Byron said the driver and her 22-year-old passenger were travelling from Prince George headed southbound. The driver was killed in the incident while the passenger received minor injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.

Road conditions at the time were snow-covered with slippery sections, according to DriveBC.

