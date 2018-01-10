Highway 97 closed near north end of Lac la Hache due to MVI

No estimated time of opening

Update: According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is “closed in both directions 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache because of Vehicle Incident. No estimated time of opening; assessment in progress. No detour available at this time. Next update at 2 p.m.”

Original: A Motor Vehicle Incident near the north end of Lac la Hache has closed Highway 97.

Emergency services are onsite or enroute.

It is unclear at this point how long the highway will be closed for.

