Moderna vaccine arrives at Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane

Vaccination clinics this week at Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium

Limited quantities of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for on-reserve Williams Lake First Nations (WLFN) beginning Tuesday (Jan. 26).

“We’re very excited to share that as of today, we have 34 individuals who have completed their isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19,” Chief Willie Sellars said in a Facebook update Jan. 25.

A total of 38 cases have been identified since the WLFN activated its emergency operations centre Jan. 8.

Read More: The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

As the number of positive cases trends downward, testing has also slowed, with the Three Corners Health Services Society conducting just three tests on Jan. 25.

Sellars said WLFN would receive 190 COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna.

An appointment-only vaccine clinic will be held at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium in Sugar Cane for elders 65 and older and those with chronic health concerns or vulnerable immune systems Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Sellars said clinics would follow it on Wednesday and Thursday and encouraged on-reserve WLFN members to contact the Three Corners Health Society’s nursing line to make an appointment.

Off-reserve members can also call to have their names added to a waitlist.

“We’re not going to be able to do everyone in this first run, but we plan on doing everyone in the coming months,” Sellars said, asking for patience.

WLFN government offices and Little Chiefs Daycare reopened under strict COVID-19 protocols Monday, Jan. 25.

Little Chiefs Primary School will remain closed until Feb. 1 and Sellars said educators and staff would be reaching out to parents and students to provide virtual supports.

The recreation program is also to reopen on Feb. 1.

A viewing for WLFN member Michelle Wycotte was held this past weekend under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“Trying to find a balance there has been a challenge of course, and some people are upset, some people are sad, but keeping these circles as small as possible for the safety of the community is of greatest concern for Chief and Council,” Sellars said.

Read More: 3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

He said a sacred fire would be burning outside the home where WLFN member Byron Louie would sit until a celebration could be planned and Louie could be properly sent off to his next journey of life.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreak in community and the region, please do not use the fire to gather,” Sellars said, noting the fire is for the firekeepers.

“We’re trying to honour him and hold up our cultures and our traditions in the safest way possible.”

While Sellars said it is always hard, he said the resiliency and strength of WLFN is shining through, which can be seen through the current number of COVID-19 positive test results in which no new cases had been identified as of Jan. 25.

Read More: COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Williams Lake Seniors Village: Interior Health

