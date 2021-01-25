COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Williams Lake Seniors Village: Interior Health

IH credited the good work of staff in keeping the outbreak from spreading

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Williams Lake Seniors Village.

“I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication during this outbreak and everyone in the community for their support,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Thanks to their efforts, staff were able to limit the spread within the facility while ensuring the people living there received the best possible care.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“I’m happy we are able to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “We are seeing increased activity in communities throughout Interior Health, so it’s important we continue to use our layers of protection and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

All eligible residents and staff at Williams Lake Seniors Village long-term care have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

There were two COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village: one resident and one staff.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on our public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

Read More: COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake