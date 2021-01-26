Canim Lake Band grieves loss of second Elder due to COVID-19

Elder, who lived away from home, was ‘matriarch, a fierce protector’, Chief says.

The Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) is asking for prayers following the death of another Elder due to COVID-19.

Chief Helen Henderson said the Elder, who lived away from home, was “a matriarch, a fierce protector, a mother, grandmother and aunt.

“The family is deep in grief and we are wrapping supports around them through these difficult times,” she said in an email. “Our community asks for prayers as we grieve and continue to fight this virus.”

The Canim Lake Band, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, was devastated last week after losing its first Elder to COVID-19. The community, which has been in lockdown since Jan. 8, has altogether recorded 65 positive cases of the coronavirus. Twenty-five of those have recovered, Henderson said, while four are in hospital and six in isolation centres.

The Moderna vaccine was rolled out to the community on Jan. 14. Henderson said earlier this week the community remains in lockdown to wait out the vaccine period.

“We are getting there. We have a long road ahead of us but we are taking it day by day,” she said. “Stopping the spread of this outbreak remains critical to every plan we have in place. In every area of planning we ask ‘what are the transmission risks?’ then plan accordingly.”

The band last week also had its first successful food distribution drive.

”Food security is our number one priority, especially through a lockdown,” Henderson said. “We continue to fight this virus and look forward to the day we can all be together again.”

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House