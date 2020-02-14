Red dresses like this one could be seen outside the Williams Lake Provincial Courthouse on Borland Street Friday, Feb. 14 as a memorial is planned to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and others. (Black Press file photo)
Memorial to honour missing Indigenous murdered women, girls and others planned for Williams Lake
The event will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 outside the courthouse
A memorial is being held in Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 14 to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and others.
Organizers say it it will take place in front of the courthouse building on Borland Street at 11 a.m. and participants are encouraged to bring red dresses if they have them.
Similar events are planned across Canada, including Vancouver where the first Women’s Memorial March was held in 1992.
