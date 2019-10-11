Toosey family planning vigil for Sabrina Rosette

The family of Sabrina Rosette, 33, who died at Tl’esqox (Toosey) First Nation on Saturday, June 8, is planning a vigil for her on Oct. 19. Photo submitted

No suspect charged yet in death of 33-year-old First Nations woman

The family of a 33-year-old woman who died at Tl’esqox (Toosey) First Nation west of Williams Lake in June is holding a vigil in her honour in the community on Saturday, Oct. 19.

May Cooper told the Tribune she wants to do the vigil for her cousin, Sabrina Rosette, and is receiving help to organize it from Rosette’s father, Alfred Jack, and her sister, Liz Rosette, along with family friends and community members.

“There has been no justice,” Cooper said. “I am hoping to put some pressure on the RCMP and on our justice system to do their job.”

Police were called to the community just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, to assist BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to a woman suffering from fatal injuries.

“Despite life-saving efforts the woman could not be revived and died at the scene,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the RCMP District Advisory NCO. “The nature of, or the mechanism of the victim’s injuries, will not be disclosed at this time.”

A local man was arrested at the scene by RCMP and taken into custody.

To date no charges have been laid and Cooper said the suspect was released.

At the time of the incident, police identified two possible scenes that were under investigation: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’

Cpl. Kevin McIntyre of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit told the Tribune Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.

“We do have leads we are following up on,” McIntyre said. “Obviously someone was arrested. Whether we lay charges right away, it doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t have a suspect or don’t have somebody we believe is responsible.”

McIntyre said he has been communicating with Rosette’s father, Alfred Jack, and spoke most recently with him on Monday, Oct. 7.

Describing her cousin as a ‘spunky’ young lady with two beautiful boys, Cooper said Rosette had a joyful spirit and she misses her very much.

“No matter what occasion, she was there for you, no matter what, even when she was down, she always made you feel better,” Cooper said. “It’s so hard to describe. She was a loving person.”

Cooper said she and Rosette were the same age and grew up together.

“I remember when were in high school she ended up going to Skyline, which back then was out by the new fire hall. I made every excuse to get transferred there just to be with her at school. It was lonely without her because all of my other cousins graduated the year before. She was all I had left.”

Once they got older, the two cousins lost the closeness they had growing up, she added.

Cooper said more information will be coming soon as to the time and place of the vigil.

