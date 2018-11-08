Tyler Walton of Williams Lake still missing after nine years

The 24 year old was last seen on November 9, 2009

Tyler Walton is still missing after last being seen on November 9, 2009 in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Nine years after her 24-year-old son disappeared, a Williams Lake woman is no closer to knowing what happened to him.

Chantal Desruisseaux said her son Tyler Walton, who was born in Williams Lake on Jan. 22, 1984, was living in the lakecity when he was last seen on Nov. 9, 2009.

“I was living in Vancouver at the time and saw him a couple of months before he disappearend, but we had been in touch because were always texting and e-mailing” Desruisseaux told the Tribune Thursday.

She said she moved back to Williams Lake shortly after he went missing.

With the anniversary of his disappearance, she is reminding the public that he is still missing and hoping maybe someone will come forward with some information.

“I want to still make people aware,” she added. “I think about him all the time and would like to move forward some how.”

At the time of his disappearance, Walton was described as five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walton’s father Ken Walton, who died in August 2018, said in a previous interview that a day didn’t go by that he didn’t think about his son.

“Every day goes by and we still don’t know what happened,” Walton said at the time. “Having to live your life like that with no closure isn’t nice. I’m living with cancer and don’t know how long I will be around.”

Williams Lake RCMP Sgt. Jason Pole confirmed Thursday the file is still open.

In a previous interview in 2016, Pole said Tyler Walton was involved with the drug trade, which presents a possibility that his disappearance is related in some way to a dispute, but police did not have any direct evidence to say that was the case.

