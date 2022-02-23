The Lakers Car Club is gearing up to host its Annual Spring Roundup Show and Shine on Sunday, May 29 in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Lakers Car Club gears up for return of Show and Shine in Williams Lake

The pandemic put the brakes on Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine two years in a row

If all goes as expected, the Lakers Car Club will host its popular Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine in Williams Lake on Sunday, May 29.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was last held in 2019.

Club president Paul Christianson said a committee has been meeting to plan the event, which before the pandemic ran for about 25 consecutive years.

“We’ve changed location and will have it go on Oliver Street between Mackenzie Avenue and Second Avenue and on First Avenue between Borland Street and Yorston Street, encompassing Courthouse Square and the parking lot beside it,” he told the Tribune.

Christianson added the poker run and cruise will take place on Saturday, May 28 but details have yet to be finalized.

Despite the pandemic, the club had a fairly active summer in 2021, with cruises to Lac La Hache, Riske Creek and Marguerite.

In 2021, the club raffled a 1977 Rolls Royce in lieu of the Spring Roundup.

“We just didn’t have any shows,” Christianson said.

As he eyes the event in May, he is hopeful it will be a good show, especially because people have not been able to attend one for two years.

In the past,vehicle owners have come from as far away as Kitimat, B.C., Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

While there is always registration available the day of the Show and Shine, the club also holds a pre-registration draw to encourage people to think ahead of time.

Christianson joined the Lakers Car Club in 1994 after he got a 1959 Cadillac in 1992.

In 2020, he purchased a 1972 Cadillac Torino which he will be bringing to this year’s Show and Shine as well.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, city council approved a road closure from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29 that will be necessary for the Show and Shine and rental of Courthouse Square, subject to RCMP and impacted business owners’ approval.

The club will also have to meet the requirements of the public health office.

Emergency services will be advised of the event and staff directed to co-ordinate barricades with the club to ensure all safety and access requirements are met.

Council also received a thank you letter from Christianson for the COVID hardship grant the club received from the city.

