Lakers Car Club raffling 1977 Rolls Royce in lieu of annual Spring Roundup

Lakers Car Club members Paul Christianson (from left), Jake Derksen and Frank Ruyter stand alongside a 1977 Rolls Royce the club will be auctioning off in lieu of the annual Spring Roundup. (Photo submitted)

Dennis Henschel

Special to the Tribune

For the second year in a row, the Lakers Car Club will be forced to cancel its annual Spring Roundup in Williams Lake.

The beloved, community event, typically held at the end of May, has been running for the past 25 years.

Each year, club members and other car owners look forward to bringing their cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors and even antique, stationary engines to Williams Lake to show them off to the public and to also admire each others’ handiwork.

The Lakers also use the event as a fundraiser allowing them to donate to several local charities, such as JumpStart, the Child Development Centre and the Salvation Army, and to provide two bursaries to Lake City Secondary School for children in need.

When COVID-19 came to town in 2020, after some serious discussion, the club decided to scratch the 2020 Spring Roundup.

Sadly, they have had to cancel the roundup again this year due to the pandemic and its variants.

Optimistic for the future, the club is hoping to hold its Spring Roundup in May of 2022 and, thanks to the generosity of a local resident, the car club will be raffling a 1977 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud as a fundraiser with all proceeds to be donated to charity.

The beautiful automobile is in excellent running condition.

The Lakers would like to the thank the residents and businesses of Williams Lake for their support over the years, and would like to invite anyone interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors or stationary engines to contact them at www.lakerscarclub.ca and join up with the club and in on the fun.

Stay tuned for raffle details on the group’s website and Facebook page.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

