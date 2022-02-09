The city of Williams Lake has allocated 20 COVID hardship grants-in-aid to non-profits serving the Williams Lake area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake allocates hardship grants-in-aid to 20 non-profit organizations

The grants, each in the amount of $1,250 were approved Tuesday, Feb. 8

Twenty COVID hardship grant-in-aid applications have been approved by Williams Lake city council in the amount of $1,250 each.

Recipients include Gavin Lake Forest Education Society, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society, Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hough Memorial Cancer Society, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastic Association, Williams Lake Off Road Motorcycle Association, Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Williams Lake Stampeders Senior Hockey Club, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139, Williams Lake Royal Purple Lodge #126, Potato House Sustainable Community Society, Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin, Recycle Bin/Life’s Salt Jar Warehouse Foundation, Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, Lakers Car Club, Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club, Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League, Williams Lake Cycling Club, Gurunanak Sikh Temple Society and Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

Projects the money will be used for range from purchasing a saw brush to aid with trail maintenance at Bull Mountain ski area, supplies and services for the annual spring roundup show and shine event hosted by the Lakers Car Club to providing a speaker for a forum on domestic violence hosted by the Royal Purple Lodge.

To be eligible, the applicants had to be a non-profit, be located within or directly serving Williams Lake and demonstrate hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants were allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the money coming from the leftover COVID-19 restart grant funds the city received from the provincial government.

City council unanimously approved the hardship grants at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.

news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

