The city of Williams Lake will be disbursing the rest of its COVID-19 restart grant funds through business license fee reductions, hardship grants and the creation of permanent pickleball courts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake will be disbursing the rest of its COVID-19 restart grant funds through business license fee reductions, hardship grants and the creation of permanent pickleball courts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake offering 50 per cent discount on 2022 business license fees

Leftover COVID-19 restart grant funds will cover the fee reduction

With its remaining COVID-19 safe restart grant funds the city of Williams Lake will be offering some financial breaks to businesses and local not-for-profit organizations.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7, city council unanimously approved the incentives which include providing a 50 per cent business license relief in 2022, something it did in 2021.

The relief will cost an estimated $80,000.

Hardship grants in the amount of $1,250 will be available for 20 non-profit groups serving the Williams Lake community and will be given on out an first-come-first-serve basis. Information on how to apply will be posted on the city’s website.

Thirdly, a total of $39,759 will be allocated to remodel a tennis court at Kiwanis Park into a pickleball courts, something the local pickleball club has been asking for.

The remaining $4,414 of the COVID funding will be allocated to the city’s pandemic fund.

“Council initiated this as a whole,” Coun. Scott Nelson said. “We recognize how difficult it is out there.”

In supporting the business community with the license fee reduction, Nelson also encouraged the community to add its support by shopping local.

A year ago in November 2020 the city received $2.6 million from the province’s COVID-19 safe restart program.

This later disbursement of the funds by the city will total about $145,000.

READ MORE: Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

City HallWilliams Lake

Previous story
Quesnel man found not criminally responsible in 2018 stabbing death of uncle
Next story
Improvements to vaccine technology in COVID age could benefit future inoculations

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

The city of Williams Lake will be disbursing the rest of its COVID-19 restart grant funds through business license fee reductions, hardship grants and the creation of permanent pickleball courts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake offering 50 per cent discount on 2022 business license fees

Rudy Johnson will be turning 99 on Monday, Dec. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It started small and has snowballed’: 99th birthday cards requested for Williams Lake senior

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
‘Violence is not in their job description’; MP Doherty on protecting healthcare workers