A jury trial is underway in Williams Lake Supreme Court in the case of Kyle Gilpin who is charged with one count of murder in connection with a homicide in Tsideldel First Nation in October 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jury trial underway in Williams Lake Supreme Court for 2018 Tsideldel homicide

The trial began on Monday, Aug. 9

A murder trial by jury got under in Williams Lake Supreme Court on Monday, Aug. 9.

Kyle Gilpin is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempt to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice in relation to the death of a man in Tsideldel First Nation on Oct. 20, 2018.

RCMP were called to a residence in the community, west of Williams Lake, at 11 p.m. where an adult male was discovered deceased.

Gilpin was arrested shortly afterwards.

He was 23 years old at the time of his arrest.

A publication ban, first imposed during the preliminary inquiry, remains in place for the duration of the trial that prevents the media from reporting on any evidence presented to the court.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church is presiding.

The 12-member jury was selected on Saturday, Aug. 7.

A total of 24 days have been set aside for the trial.

