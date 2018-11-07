Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

The accused is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Nov. 7

A 23-year-old male charged with second degree murder in connection to a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) on Oct. 19 is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 7.

A 23-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) on Friday, Oct. 19.

Kyle Tyler Gilpin was arrested shortly after the homicide and has remained in custody since.

He was originally charged with obstructing the course of justice and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP NCO Media Relations, said Gilpin is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Nov. 7 for all three charges.

In the days following the homicide, Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chairman Chief Joe Alphonse expressed shock over the shooting death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Alphonse told the Tribune at the time. “No one wins when something like this happens. [The victim] was a cowboy and a horse trainer — probably one of the best I’ve ever seen. A real gentle hand.”

Read more: Tsi Del Del community grieving after weekend tragedy



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter