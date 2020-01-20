A preliminary inquiry resumed Monday, Jan. 20 into a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) in October 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide continues in Williams Lake

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one second degree murder

A preliminary inquiry into a 2018 homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) resumed Monday, Jan. 20 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Kyle Gilpin, 24, faces one charge of second degree murder, one charge of attempt to pervert, obstruct or defeat the court of justice, one count uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

Shortly after the homicide, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations issued a press release noting Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence at Tsi Del Del at 11:00 p.m.

“Upon attendance police discovered an adult male deceased,” Saunderson stated at the time, adding the death appeared to be suspicious and that one adult male was in custody.

A few weeks later on Nov. 6, 2018, the RCMP announced Gilpin had been charged.

Read more:Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

He made his first court appearance two days later.

The preliminary inquiry began in November 2019 and was adjourned on Dec. 8 to resume Jan. 20, 2020.

A publication ban is in place that prevents media from reporting on any evidence presented to the court during the preliminary inquiry.

Sitting in the prisoner’s box, Gilpin was wearing a black dress shirt and slacks.

Provincial Court Judge Peter Whyte is presiding.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour
Next story
B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Just Posted

Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide continues in Williams Lake

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one second degree murder

Williams Lake RCMP target known property crime offenders, release names of 5 accused

In December targeted suspects to combat soaring property crime rates

CRD Board Highlights: Feedback to be sent to Province on Agricultural Land Reserve Bill 52

The Cariboo Regional District board of directors is providing feedback to the provincial government

Berth at bowling provincials right up lakecity youth’s alley

A Williams Lake youth bowler will have a shot at a youth… Continue reading

Falcons swoop in on Hope hoops tourney championship

The Lake City Falcons senior boys basketball team is soaring high after… Continue reading

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

Most Read