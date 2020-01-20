Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide continues in Williams Lake

A preliminary inquiry resumed Monday, Jan. 20 into a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) in October 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

A preliminary inquiry into a 2018 homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) resumed Monday, Jan. 20 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Kyle Gilpin, 24, faces one charge of second degree murder, one charge of attempt to pervert, obstruct or defeat the court of justice, one count uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

Shortly after the homicide, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations issued a press release noting Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence at Tsi Del Del at 11:00 p.m.

“Upon attendance police discovered an adult male deceased,” Saunderson stated at the time, adding the death appeared to be suspicious and that one adult male was in custody.

A few weeks later on Nov. 6, 2018, the RCMP announced Gilpin had been charged.

He made his first court appearance two days later.

The preliminary inquiry began in November 2019 and was adjourned on Dec. 8 to resume Jan. 20, 2020.

A publication ban is in place that prevents media from reporting on any evidence presented to the court during the preliminary inquiry.

Sitting in the prisoner’s box, Gilpin was wearing a black dress shirt and slacks.

Provincial Court Judge Peter Whyte is presiding.



