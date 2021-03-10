The rushing waters of Hawkes Creek resulted in the closure of the Williams Lake Cut Off Road after a bridge was compromised last spring. (Steve Forseth Facebook photo)

The rushing waters of Hawkes Creek resulted in the closure of the Williams Lake Cut Off Road after a bridge was compromised last spring. (Steve Forseth Facebook photo)

Flood hazard study launched on Hawkes Creek watershed

Xatśūll engages Urban Systems

Immediate flood risks are being assessed on Hawkes Creek near Williams Lake.

The Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band) is undertaking a flood hazard study on the Hawkes Creek watershed as part of the Xatśūll Community Recovery Freshet.

Until the end of March, an engineer land surveyor with Urban Systems will assess immediate risks in the areas of Hawkes Creek Bridge, Sonny Lane, Old Mckenzie Road and South Mountain House Road.

Read More: ‘This is crazy’: flooding at nine-mile dip closes Likely Road

Spring flooding last April resulted in the closure of Williams Lake Cut Off Road north of Williams Lake near Xat’sull Heritage Village due to the bridge at Hawkes Creek being compromised. Hawkes Creek also washed out Likely Road at the nine-kilometre mark.

While the magnitude and location of potential flooding is dependent on weather conditions from April through June, the B.C. River Forecast notes the risk of spring flooding is elevated this year due to an above-normal snowpack across the province.

Read More: Williams Lake First Nation preparing for flooding

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former C&C facility will re-open soon
Next story
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

George Paul (left) and Walter Fookes from Quesnel Investment Corporation (QIC) speak to Quesnel council Oct. 27 at City Hall. QIC has asked for the City’s support for the transfer of the Non-Replaceable Forest Licence from CC Wood Products to QIC. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Former C&C facility will re-open soon

Kancanusa Forest Products will operate the value-added operation

The rushing waters of Hawkes Creek resulted in the closure of the Williams Lake Cut Off Road after a bridge was compromised last spring. (Steve Forseth Facebook photo)
Flood hazard study launched on Hawkes Creek watershed

Xatśūll engages Urban Systems

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Mounties look for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake

An attempted armed robbery suspect left empty handed early Wednesday morning, March… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Most Read