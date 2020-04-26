‘This is crazy’: flooding at nine-mile dip closes Likely Road

Regan Marklinger’s family went under evacuation order Saturday as Hawkes Creek continues to rise

Road washouts east of Williams Lake continue with srping flooding. (Drive BC image)

Further flooding from Hawkes Creek northeast of Williams Lake has washed out a large section of the Likely Road at the nine-kilometre mark.

Local resident Regan Marklinger told the Tribune Sunday morning it looked like the creek came up a bit.

“We went under evacuation order last night at about 9 p.m. when I got a phone call, but my residence is on the same property as my parents about on about 37 acres. We are a good 25 feet above Hawkes Creek.”

His parents’ home is about 50 feet from the creek and his is another 100 metres set back from theirs.

Marklinger said his neighbour evacuated last evening because his house and shop and area would be at risk.

The shoulder from the pavement of the Likely Road is washed out and more undermining is underway, Markingler said from what he observed Sunday morning.

He has lived at the ‘nine-mile dip’ since 1972 and has seen Hawkes Creek breach to the road four times during that time period.

“But nothing at this level. This is crazy.”

Read more: MOTI ‘triaging’ more than 100 road washouts in Cariboo region due to recent flooding

He works at Gibraltar Mine and said earlier this week he was en route to work along the Mountain House Road and got turned around because Highway 97 was closed near McLeese Lake due to flooding.

When he moved to the area as a kid, his parents started out with 350 acres and 25 head of cows, but now it’s been subdivided and they just have horses, chickens and dogs.

“I live here with my wife and kids. I think we are high enough from the creek that we can stay put and just watch the show.”

Jokingly, Markingler said he is wondering if he should switch his woodworking projects to building an ark.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for four properties on the Horsefly Road due to flooding from Hawkes Creek on Thursday evening.

Marklinger said he is very impressed with all the people volunteering in that area with sand bagging and he is more concerned for people living near the washout at the Horsefly Road and Hawkes Creek.

He said it was -8C at their place Sunday morning.

news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Hawkes Creek continues to rise and washing out the Likely Road at the nine kilometre mark as seen here Sunday morning. (Regan Marklinger photo)

Another view of Likely Road Sunday, April 26 where Hawkes Creek has flooded. (Regan Marklinger photo)

Previous story
Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts
Next story
Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Just Posted

‘This is crazy’: flooding at nine-mile dip closes Likely Road

Regan Marklinger’s family went under evacuation order Saturday as Hawkes Creek continues to rise

State of emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

Evacuation order for 11 industrial properties on Frizzi Road, evacuation alert for Green Acres trailer park

High water has city staff, Scout Island volunteers scrambling to keep up

Flooding is threatening to take away pedestrian bridge at Scout Island, damage city infrastructure

Update: Soda Creek Road impacted by spring flooding

The trouble spot is about 15 kilometres from Williams Lake

Tl’etinqox First Nation enters into second lockdown due to COVID-19

Access to the community has been reduced to one entry point, manned by security

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Some have mused that the oil price plunge signalled the beginning of the end for oil

Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

The agency recorded 945 intimate partner homicides between 2008 and 2018

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Most Read