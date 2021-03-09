Williams Lake First Nation activates emergency operations centre in response to flooding

Sandbags were filled on March 6 by Williams Lake First Nations public works staff and members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook photo)

More than 1,100 sandbags were assembled this past weekend as the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) responded to early flooding.

Lending a helping hand to public works staff in the WLFN community of Sugar Cane were eight members of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 1 in response to… Posted by Williams Lake First Nation on Friday, March 5, 2021

WLFN has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to level one.

The Cariboo Regional District notes it is the responsibility of homeowners to protect their property in the event of flooding.

A section of Mission Road was destroyed last year due to floodwaters overwhelming Borland Creek resulting in a water line to WLFN’s water treatment plant being compromised.

