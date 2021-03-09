Sandbags were filled on March 6 by Williams Lake First Nations public works staff and members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook photo)

Sandbags were filled on March 6 by Williams Lake First Nations public works staff and members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook photo)

Williams Lake First Nation activates emergency operations centre in response to flooding

EOC at level one

More than 1,100 sandbags were assembled this past weekend as the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) responded to early flooding.

Lending a helping hand to public works staff in the WLFN community of Sugar Cane were eight members of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 1 in response to…

Posted by Williams Lake First Nation on Friday, March 5, 2021

WLFN has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to level one.

The Cariboo Regional District notes it is the responsibility of homeowners to protect their property in the event of flooding.

A section of Mission Road was destroyed last year due to floodwaters overwhelming Borland Creek resulting in a water line to WLFN’s water treatment plant being compromised.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Cariboo Chilcotin
Next story
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Just Posted

Sandbags were filled on March 6 by Williams Lake First Nations public works staff and members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook photo)
Williams Lake First Nation activates emergency operations centre in response to flooding

EOC at level one

Mailboxes at 108 Mile Ranch were vandalized on the weekend of Jan. 14, 2021. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press).
Mounties recover stolen mail from downtown apartment in 100 Mile House

RCMP continues to work with Canada Post to protect community mail

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach at the Salvation Army with pet food that is being distributed through a partnership with the BC SPCA Williams Lake Branch. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Salvation Army, BCSPCA team up to provide pet food to owners impacted by COVID-19

BC SPCA distributes 800 kilos of kibble, nearly 450 cans of food since start of pandemic

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

Most Read