Caution urged with outdoor burning says Cariboo Fire Centre

Anyone conducting burning must ensure adequate resources are on hand to stop fire from spreading

The public is being asked to use caution when doing backyard burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre. (File photo)

Given the current and predicted weather conditions within the Cariboo Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service is encouraging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning.

The weather forecast is calling for a drying trend and as the temperature increases, the grass cures and dries, becoming extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions.

Read more: New, small fire reported at Tl’etinqox First Nation, west of Williams Lake

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations.

Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:

*Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;

*Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;

*Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;

*Never leave a fire unattended;

*Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time

Category 3 burn registration holders are encouraged to check on piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning and applicable regulations is available online.

Anyone wishing to light a category three open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717.

A burn registration number is not required to light a category two open fire.

For more information regarding the ventilation index and open burning and smoke control regulations, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-pollution/smoke-burning/ventilation-index

Everyone is encouraged to follow the FireSmart principles and ensure that the land on which they live and play on is protected against wildfires. For more information and resources, visit: https://firesmartbc.ca.

Read more: Highs of 21C in the forecast for Williams Lake by end of week

Read more: Prescribed burning planned to reduce wildfire risk near Yunesit’in



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWilliams Lake