Smoke rises at the community of Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

A new fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation has been noted on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The fire was discovered Tuesday, April 13 and is approximately four hectares in size.

Cause of the fire is listed as unknown and is situated along Anahim Foothills Road, just off Highway 20.

A witness said RCMP and Tl’etinqox staff are on scene.

